Light up your life with this better-than-half-price Philips Hue Ambiance starter kit

Prime Day is a great time to buy all things Philips Hue, and there’s currently a better-than-half-price deal on the triple-pack Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit up for grabs. This would usually set you back £149.99, but for a limited time only they’re available for £69.99 − that’ll save you a massive £80.

Buy now: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit now just £69.99 (Save £80) at Amazon

This is the cheapest the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit has been on Amazon.

Save over 50% on this Philips Hue Starter Kit Philips Hue Ambiance White and Color starter kit for just £69.99 Philips Hue bulbs don't come cheap, which makes this discount all the better. We're expecting this to be a very popular deal.

We’re big fans of the Philips Hue smart lighting system here at Trusted Reviews, and awarded it an outstanding 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.

“There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers,” is what we wrote. “Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent … if you don’t want to mess around with the wiring in your home, this is the smart lighting system to buy.”

Unfortunately, Philips Hue bulbs don’t come cheap. But you’ve come to the right place, because starter kits offer a better-value way of buying them. Even better when they’re available for 53% off.

Save over 50% on this Philips Hue Starter Kit Philips Hue Ambiance White and Color starter kit for just £69.99 Philips Hue bulbs don't come cheap, which makes this discount all the better. We're expecting this to be a very popular deal.

So what will you get for £69.99? Three B22 white and colour bulbs, a Hue Bridge (which connects your setup together and links it from your router to the Hue app on your smartphone), a power adapter and an Ethernet cable.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More