Philips Hue 3 for 2 Offer: Huge savings with Philips Hue smart lighting deal

Until March 1st, you can pick up three Philips Hue products for the price of two, saving up to £499.99 in the process.

Philips Hue products have always offered an easy and simple way to set up smart lighting around your home, but that accessibility has usually come at a hefty price. With this amazing deal from Philips itself however, you can now stock up on bulbs and accessories while they’re cheap, saving yourself a small fortune.

Philips Hue 3 for 2 Deal Philips Hue 3 for 2 Sale Until March 1st, you can get three Philips Hue products for the price of two, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up and save yourself a ton of money.

As you’ll see on the Philips website, the deal applies to all listed products, meaning that you could eschew the traditional bulbs in favour of a dimmer switch or an outdoor spotlight. When it’s three for two on everything, the choice is all yours.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we gave the current Philips Hue setup an outstanding 9/10 rating. Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow wrote: “There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond.”

For anyone who’s interested in setting up a Philips Hue network for the first time, it’s essential that you pick up a Philips Hue Bridge – without it, there’s no way to establish a connection between your bulbs and your router. Luckily, there are several starter packs you can buy that include the Hub, alongside several bulbs.

A number of Philips Hue products have already sold out, giving you an idea of just how rarely they come down in price and how popular this sale is. It’s up to you now to be quick off the mark and avoid missing out on this fantastic three for two offer.

