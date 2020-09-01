Philips’ flagship OLED935 TV to launch in 48-inch size

Philips and Bowers & Wilkins continue their partnership with the release of the flagship OLED+ 935.

Philips has announced the launch of the OLED+935, which has already won awards with recognition from EISA as the Best Home Theatre TV. It’ll arrive in 65-inch (£2700), 55-inch (£2000) and 48-inch (£1800) sizes.

Like all of Philips’ 2020 OLEDs, the OLED+935 will possess the 4th Gen P5 processor, but the 935’s version goes further with a second dedicated AI chip. This chip will provide added processing power, with a new dedicated AI Machine Learn Sharpness function, and improved versions of the AI Smart Bit Enhancement system and Perfect Natural Reality (PNR) function.

The Intelligent Dual Engine version of the processor also offers an anti-burn-in solution by using advanced logo detection to accurately detect static content, and then gradually reduce the intensity of the area around it to avoid burn-in without compromising brightness in the rest of the image. Philips claims the new system removes burn-in for 95% of static images.

The OLED+935 supports all major HDR formats in HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with the new P5 AI+ processor said to offer better HDR performance with the first three, as well as improvements to the Dolby Vision Bright mode.

The DTS Play-Fi feature announced in 2020 makes its way to the OLED+ 935, and the set’s audio performance has once again been provided by Bowers & Wilkins. The OLED+ 935 is the first Philips TV to feature dedicated Dolby Atmos upfiring units and Bowers & Wilkins’ Tweeter-on-Top design, mounted in a separate speaker enclosure that connects to the TV via an angled metal arm that acts as the TV stand.

The Tweeter-on-Top design decouples the unit to ensure high frequency performance is delivered without colouration. Other protections for better sound include a speaker enclosure constructed out of glass-fibre-reinforced ABS to control unwanted resonance. With a total of ten drivers in a 3.1.2 specification – including two 50mm upfiring Atmos speakers – the three tweeter assemblies within the enclosure are again decoupled for a better performance.

The TV automatically recognises and decodes Atmos content and can ‘up-mix’ non-Atmos soundtracks. The OS is Android 9 (Pie), with support for Google Assistant and compatibility with Alexa. Finally, Philips’ Ambilight system has added a ‘wellness’ feature, with the Sunrise function joined by a Sleep mode. It sounds like this TV can lull you to sleep and wake you from your slumber.

Available in 65-, 55- and a new 48-inch size model, the first two models will be launched in September, with the 48-inch set arriving in October. The 48-inch model will cost £1800, with the 65- and 55-inch models costing £2700 and £2000 respectively.

