MMD has announced a new Philips-branded monitor, the rather immodestly-named Philips Brilliance 499P9H.

It’s a VA (vertical alignment) type LCD with an uncommon ‘Dual Quad HD’ resolution of 5120 x 1440, and is being pitched primarily as a work monitor. You’ll be able to split apps and documents across a space that in practical terms is equivalent to two 27-inch monitors stuck together.

The Philips Brilliance 499P9H 32:9 SuperWide is a VA-type panel, which means it promises higher levels of contrast (3000:1 is the typical ratio quoted, which is very high) compared to an equivalent-sized monitor with, say, an IPS panel.

MMD, the brand licence partner for Philips monitors, hasn’t talked about colour space coverage here, but says the Brilliance 499P9H 32:9 SuperWide meets the VESA-certified HDR 400 standard, which means it’ll give you at least 400 nits of brightness (450 nits max brightness is quoted) and will be able to better display HDR-optimised video content.

Ports-wise, you’ll get Ethernet (RJ 45), two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one USB-C, one USB-B, two Type-A USB 3.0 ports and a third USB-A port with power delivery, so plenty of options for peripherals within the monitor itself.

The Philips 499P9H Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide will likely be great for watching and editing video on, as well as for playing some games.

But with a tight curvature of 1800r, or in other words, a maximum viewing distance of 1.8 metres, it’s not going to replace your TV and, with a refresh rate of 60Hz, it’s probably not going to be the first choice for people building a rig around new cards like the RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti – people who’ll want to push the likes of Battlefield 5 beyond the 100fps mark.

That said, it should be fine for older, less intensive titles, provided they support the wider-than-usual resolution.

While no LCD can touch an OLED in terms of contrast, good luck finding a 49-inch OLED PC monitor right now. Also, the Philips Brilliance 499P9H 32:9 SuperWide is priced at £989, a cut below the price of older 49-inch 32:9 monitors like the Samsung CHG90, which first went on sale for £1299.

