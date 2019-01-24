Philips announces 4K OLED804 and OLED854 TVs

Both the OLED804 and 854 are set to replace Philips’ well reviewed OLED803 range from 2018

Philips has been showing off its wares for 2019 at a press event in Amsterdam and its unveiled a number of TVs for the forthcoming year.

Two new OLED TVs were announced in the OLED804 and OLED854. These will replace the OLED803 range, which sported an integrated soundbar from Bowers & Wilkins (and in our opinion did wonders for the TV’s sound).

Both TVs will feature a new version of Philips’ P5 Perfect Picture Engine processor that the company claims will offer improved noise reduction and better sharpness and contrast from 1000-nit displays for all sources and content. It also comes with three-sided Ambilight, the immersive lighting technology that casts on-screen colours onto the wall behind. The OS will be Android Pie (9) and both sets will support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Related: What is HDR10+

Philips’s decision to incorporate both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision follows on the heels of Panasonic announcing support for both dynamic metadata variants at CES 2019. Philips went on to say that 90% of its TV range will feature both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, handy, as HDR10+ 4K Blu-rays are set to join Dolby Vision 4K discs in the market, meaning all your content will be supported.

Other details from the show included support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support via an Echo speaker.

No price was mentioned (we assume it won’t be cheap), but there is a mooted release date of sometime in the first half of 2019.

What else was announced? Philips flagship LCD/LED TV range in the 8804 TV, which also comes with the same Bowers & Wilkins sound system seen and heard on the OLED903 series. The 8804 range will come in 50in, 55in and 65in sizes, boasting that B&W 50W 2.1 channel system. The TVs’ front-firing drivers will be hidden underneath a cloth speaker grille manufactured by Danish textile company Kvdarat, the same outfit behind the fabric that coats a version of KEF’s LSX music system. Dolby Atmos is supported too.

Related: What is Dolby Atmos?

Like the OLED, the LCD/LED range will include three-side Ambilight. There are 3x HDMI inputs onboard, as well as the P5 Perfect Picture Processor and Micro Dimming Pro technology, which adjusts the contrast of your TV in accordance to the amount of ambient light in the room. As mentioned already, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision are supported.

Again, no prices were confirmed, but first half of 2019 release date was mentioned.

Looking forward to the 2019 crop of TVs? Let us know on Facebook or via Twitter @trustedreviews