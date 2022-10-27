 large image

Philips announces non-hideous Evnia PC gaming brand

Jon Mundy

Philips has announced a new PC gaming brand called Evnia, which seeks to produce peripherals with a little more style than usual.

The typical gamer aesthetic – at least when you think of competitive PC gaming and obnoxious e-sports events – is all gaudy logos and RGB lighting. It’s a look that PC gaming brands have enthusiastically adopted en masse.

That’s not quite the approach that Philips is taking for with its new Evnia brand. Rather, the brand is operating from the idea that “the definition of a typical gamer is more diverse than ever,” and goes well beyond “the stereotype that gaming is only for teenagers”.

The desire for a more “welcoming community” has led to a unique design that “adds freshness, premium and elegance to the mixture.”

From what we can see of the first Evnia product, that means sleek designs, the use of lots of white and silver, and a liberal sprinkling of Ambiglow lights. Don’t you dare say ‘that looks a bit like fancy RGB lighting’.

The first Philips Evnia gaming product, made in conjunction with licensee MMD, is the Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV monitor. It’s a curved 34-inch Quad HD (3440 x 1440) mini-LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR 1400, ultra-low input lag, and Adaptive-Sync. There’s Ambiglow lighting on the back, and DTS Sound support. It’ll be available in December for €2,069/$1,799.99.

In mid-January, several more Evnia monitors will join the range. These will include the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900, a €1,959/ $1,599.99 42-inch OLED flat screen; the 34M2C8600, a €1,849/$1,499.99 34-inch QD OLED curved screen; and the 27M2C5500W, a €579 27-inch VA curved screen.

Lest you think that Philips is just looking to join the roster of the best gaming monitors, the brand promises that two keyboards, two mice, two headsets, and one mouse pad will be filling out the roster from June 2023 onwards.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.