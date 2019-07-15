Get a 43-inch Philips 4K HDR Ambilight TV for a bargain price this Prime Day

You can count on Amazon reducing a Philips Ambilight TV as part of its deals promotion and it’s done it again for Prime Day. This time Amazon has discounted a 2018 Philips 43PUS7303/12 Ambilight TV by 34%.

That hefty drop sees it fall from Amazon’s RRP of £600 to £395. The last time it was around this price was back in May of this year.

At 43-inches, this TV’s size is more suited to smaller rooms than a big lavish lounge. Or if you’re one of those high-rollers who has a big 4K TV gracing the living room, this would make for a decent bedroom TV.

The 43PUS7303 boasts Philips’ Ambilight technology, with the Intelligent LEDs casting colours to the wall behind, for an immersive light show that complements the images on screen.

The 7303 implements Philips’ P5 Picture Engine. That optimises the sharpness of the image, as well as giving more oomph to colours, contrast and better motion handling. The seta also supports HDR10, HLG HDR and HDR Plus. The latter appears to be version of HDR that boosts non-HDR content so that it captures the “original richness and liveliness of the content”.

Buyer beware though, if you’re after a set with all the catch-up apps, this is not that set. It does not have ITV Hub, ALL 4 and MY5 apps. You do, however, get Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast built in.

If you want a second take on the qualities of the TV, this Amazon review from Electropicnic makes a case for its virtues. “…these really are underrated and awesome televisions that offer a unique experience that no other brand has. Not to mention motion processing, colour reproduction and contrast as good as if not better than more expensive models. Philips settings can be a little on the fiddly side at times to get the best out of them but for the price these televisions are in a class of their own. Cannot recommend them enough.”

