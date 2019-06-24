Already reduced down to £399 from its original RRP of £489, you can now take a further £75 off with the eBay code PURE20 and get this smart TV with Ambilight features for under £325.

A gorgeous addition to your entertainment set-up, this 43-inch Philips Smart TV is just the ticket to jazz up your living room. In fact, it would be a crime not to snap it up. Down to just £399 already, quote PURE20 at the eBay checkout and make it yours for just £324 today.

The 43-inch Philips 43PUS7383 Smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD LED display, guaranteeing you a true visual experience. Enjoy rich, vivid colours and crisp details down to the last pixel. Throw into the mix its Micro Dimming Pro feature, your TV can adapt to your surroundings and ensure you’re getting only the best of the best from your display.

That’s without even talking about the Philips Ambilight feature, which transforms your TV into a work of art. Three sided across the back of your TV, the Ambilight strips allow for a truly immersive visual experience, mimicking the colours playing out on your TV and allowing the story to bleed out into the room. With other features like Game Mode and Ambilight Music, whatever you’re using your TV for, be transported with this creative feature.

Ultra Slim in design at three inches in depth, it goes without saying the sound this set can produce may not quite add up to the incredible visuals you’ll receive. That said, with two 10W speakers, you can easily build on the sound with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

As a Smart TV, it goes without saying accessibility to all your favourite online services is made that much easier without the need for a TV stick to plug in. Get the likes of Netflix and Prime Video at the touch of a button, or even via voice command with Google Assistant built into the Philips TV.

Already down to under £400, get that much needed extra saving with the maximum discount on eBay’s PURE20 code. With £75 off, buy this fantastic Philips 43PUS7383 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for £324 while stocks last.

