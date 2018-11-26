Amazon’s 54% Airfryer price cut is a Cyber Monday deal worth gobbling up

Gorge yourself silly on all of your favourite fried foods with less of the fat (and guilt), with this Philips HD9240/90 Avance Collection Airfryer, which is available for less than half price for one day only. Amazon has knocked it down to just £114.99 for Cyber Monday − that’s £135.01 lower than the usual £250 asking price. For more offers like this, take a look at our Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

Philips Airfryer Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Philips HD9240/90 Avance Airfryer - Extra-Large As its name does not suggest, the Philips Airfryer isn't just for frying. You can also use it for baking and roasting, and you can gobble up a tasty 54% discount today.

Better still, it’s not just for frying. As Philips explains, “Airfryer’s Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast, and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with up to 80% less fat than a conventional fryer”.

This particular airfryer is the extra large 1.2kg capacity model, meaning you can cook in big batches – perfect for families (or multiple servings for one). While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, it has a very positive 4/5 customer rating.

“The results are not and cannot be identical to frying. However they come reasonably close, but much healthier. It’s essentially a mini convection oven which heats up almost instantly. As such it’s useful for many things. For example baking a pie or finishing a thick steak after searing it,” reads one review.

