Philips 55PUS9104 4K TV launches exclusively at John Lewis

Made in collaboration with Scandinavian firm Georg Jensen, the Philips 55PUS9104 4K TV has gone on sale in the UK, available exclusively at John Lewis stores

Philips has joined forces with design firm Georg Jensen to create the distinctive 55PUS9104 UHD TV, a stylish effort that Philips states offers the “best of European Design”.

Combining the knowledge and heritage of both companies, plenty of thought has been put into the aesthetics of the 55PUS9104. The bezel is a slim, brushed back aluminium effort, with the underside of the TV covered in polished steel and the blade feet angled to give the impression of a floating TV.

The steel design also extends to the remote, which has Philips and Georg Jensen branding etched on it.

But, while we appreciate nice-looking TVs, it’s the features that we’re interested in. HDR support includes HDR10+ and broadcast standard HLG, and despite Philips’ support for Dolby Vision in 2019, it is omitted here. There’s also HDR Premium, which we assume is Philips’ bespoke version of HDR for its more expensive TVs.

Three-sided Ambilight is included, which is no great surprise considering how popular the technology has proven to be. The inclusion of Ambilight – which beams the colours on the screen onto the rear wall – should help create a more immersive watching experience. The P5 Perfect Picture processor is also there, working together with the IPS Nano Colour panel (no OLED here) to help create consistent colours and allow for wider viewing angles.

It also has Philip’s proprietary Micro Dimming Pro technology, which takes into account a room’s ambient light and adjusts the screen to compensate for bright whites and dark blacks.

Audio is fed through the set’s 25W 2.1 sound system, with a rear facing bass driver assisting what Philips purports to be a “deep but accurate bass”, with its mid/high-end drivers offering “good separation and clarity”.

The 9104’s smart features are powered by the Android Oreo OS, with the TV’s quad core processor aiming to produce a fast and slick performance and 16GB of expandable onboard memory offering storage capabilities.

Hands-free operation is a choice between built-in Google Assistant integration or Amazon Alexa. Alexa is not built in though control is possible through a connected smart speaker. Last, but not least, is Freeview HD, for those looking for access to catch-up TV.

The 55PUS9104 is on sale now from John Lewis stores for £1200.