If you’re in the market for an OLED TV at a bargain basement price, look no further than this 25% discount on the Philips 55POS9002, an outstanding 55-inch, 4K HDR smart TV that we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. It earned the Trusted Reviews Recommended seal of approval too − something that only goes to the best of the best.

Buy now: Philips 55POS9002 TV now just £899.99 (Save £300) at Amazon

The Philips 55POS9002 would usually set you back £1200, though when we reviewed it last September, it was priced at £2200. And even at that price, it represented excellent value for money. Now, at just £899.99, it’s an absolute steal, and one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 TV deals we’ve spotted.

In our review of the Philips 55POS9002, we wrote: “For a substantial corner of the serious AV world, the 55POS9002’s focus on subtlety, detail and naturalism will prove hard to resist – especially when they clock its price.”

To reiterate, that was our conclusion when the Philips 55POS9002 used to cost £2200. With this Prime Day deal, it now costs £899.99 − which is £1300 less than that.

We were particularly impressed with its space-saving design, detailed, natural image quality and range of smart features. It also runs Android TV and offers a wide range of connections: four HDMIs, three USBs, Wi-Fi and Ethernet network ports.

This is a genuinely brilliant Prime Day offer, and we don’t expect it to be around for long.

