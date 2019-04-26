Philips 4K TV Deal: Last Chance to Score a 50-inch Ambilight set for just £359.10

Until tomorrow, Currys PC World’s eBay store is offering 10% off its entire range of products, bringing the already discounted Philips 50PUS6703/12 4K Ambilight TV down to just £359.10 – saving you £69.90.

The Philips Ambilight TV range, which use Philips Hue inspired technology to add a splash of colour around your TV, tends to be more expensive than regular 4K TV sets due to this feature in particular. At only £359.10 (down from £429) however, the 50PUS6703/12 is now one of the most affordable 50-inch 4K TVs you can buy – while the deal’s still on of course.

Anyone who’s used Philips Hue lighting before will have a decent idea of what to expect with the Ambilight feature. Unlike the more traditional way of using Philips Hue however, the Ambilight constantly adapts to mimic whatever’s being depicted on screen, even if it’s a blazingly fast car chase, the Ambilight will still keep up with the action.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have tested the almost identical 55-inch set. In our write-up, we concluded: “The 55PUS6753 delivers mostly excellent pictures for its price. Images look sharp, detailed, rich in contrast and impressively natural. It doesn’t fall apart with HDR like many similarly affordable rivals do, either. In this respect, it instantly outguns most budget rivals – including the £500 more expensive Sony 55XF8505.”

The 55PUS6753 originally had an RRP of £700 at the time of its release, which seems gargantuan against the incredibly low price of just £359.10 for the 50-inch set.

As if that wasn’t enough, the remote for the 50PUS6703/12 also comes packed with a dedicated Netflix button. As someone who loves nothing more than binging classic sitcoms after a hard day’s work, having that button there to jump straight into Netflix is a dream come true.

Just remember, this deal is only available until tomorrow, so you better be quick if you want to enjoy some fantastic Ambilight technology at a ridiculously low price.

