Phew! Nintendo’s Switch 2 reveal has not been further delayed

Some online scuttlebutt has suggested Nintendo’s plans to at least announce – if not release – the Switch successor might be pushed back.

However, in typically cagey fashion, the company didn’t offer anything new regarding the Switch 2 announcement, but has confirmed nothing has changed and an announcement will be made before April 2025.

During the most recent earnings call from the Japanese gaming icon, company president Shuntaro Furukawa reaffirmed (via VCG): “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.”

iPhone 15: Unlimited 5G data, £34/pm and £19 upfront Black Friday is bringing the heat on iPhone 15 deals. You can get unlimited data for £34 a month and just £19 upfront with Three. Fonehouse

£19 upfront

£34 a month View Deal

That means, within the next five months we’ll know all about the Nintendo Switch 2 and will be eagerly awaiting its arrival. We’ll know about the form factor, the design, the display, the power, the battery life, the control method, the TV connectivity, and everything else.

By the very end of March 2025, we’ll have probably heard about the first games primed for the Switch 2 also. We can’t wait for what is the most anticipated console sequel since the Wii U, but we hope the Switch 2 fares a little better.

Despite the long wait for the Switch 2, the original Switch remains in remarkably fine fettle according to Nintendo’s official numbers. Still those sales estimates are a bit of a disappointment for Nintendo and it has slightly revised its hardware sales from 13.5 million to 12.5 million during the financial year.

President Furukawa says: “For a platform that is in its 8th year in the market, both hardware and software enjoy stable demand and brisk sales. But sales so far fell short of our original projections. Taking into consideration their sales in the first half, we revised our forecasts for both hardware and software, and that led to the earnings revision.”