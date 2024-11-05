Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Phew! Nintendo’s Switch 2 reveal has not been further delayed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Some online scuttlebutt has suggested Nintendo’s plans to at least announce – if not release – the Switch successor might be pushed back.

However, in typically cagey fashion, the company didn’t offer anything new regarding the Switch 2 announcement, but has confirmed nothing has changed and an announcement will be made before April 2025.

During the most recent earnings call from the Japanese gaming icon, company president Shuntaro Furukawa reaffirmed (via VCG): “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.”

That means, within the next five months we’ll know all about the Nintendo Switch 2 and will be eagerly awaiting its arrival. We’ll know about the form factor, the design, the display, the power, the battery life, the control method, the TV connectivity, and everything else.

By the very end of March 2025, we’ll have probably heard about the first games primed for the Switch 2 also. We can’t wait for what is the most anticipated console sequel since the Wii U, but we hope the Switch 2 fares a little better.

Despite the long wait for the Switch 2, the original Switch remains in remarkably fine fettle according to Nintendo’s official numbers. Still those sales estimates are a bit of a disappointment for Nintendo and it has slightly revised its hardware sales from 13.5 million to 12.5 million during the financial year.

President Furukawa says: “For a platform that is in its 8th year in the market, both hardware and software enjoy stable demand and brisk sales. But sales so far fell short of our original projections. Taking into consideration their sales in the first half, we revised our forecasts for both hardware and software, and that led to the earnings revision.”

The original Switch is a phenomenon

Nintendo might be disappointed Switch sales have dropped, but the fact it still expects to sell 12.5 million Switch models in a financial year that’ll end with its successor is remarkable. It’s a huge testament to playability over power, the enduring, youthful spirit of the unique gameplay experiences Nintendo provides, and the loyalty of the fanbase it has fostered. The Switch may soon be dead, but long live the Switch.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

