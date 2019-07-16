This Phenomenal Prime Day Deal gets you a 50-inch 4K TV for under £300

Be quick about it, Hisense’s 50-inch 4K H50B7100UK TV is now going for the stupendously low price of just £294, and it’s selling out fast.

Hisense H50B7100UK 4K TV for just £294 (save £155)

That’s right, this isn’t a trick, it’s just a damn fine Prime Day deal. Given that it’s a lightning deal, you can see the amount of stock that’s been claimed at any given time, and at the time of writing this article it’s looking to sell out by the time lunch is over.

Speaking from the experience of having covered it last year, I don’t recall a TV deal during Black Friday that came close to the sheer value of money offered here. For someone who wants to beef up their home cinema set up without breaking the bank, I can’t think of a better deal.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular Hisense TV, it does have a four-star customer rating on Amazon. One happy customer wrote: “Stunning 4K TV, easy set up, works well. Hisense is a good brand for a little bit cheaper price wise but right up there with quality. The remote is great with the extra Netflix and freeplay buttons. Really convenient.”

As someone who loves nothing more than diving into a Netflix binging session after work, having that dedicated button on the remote is a blessing in disguise (especially with Stranger Things season three on my watch-list).

On any other day of the week, you’d expend to spend far closer to £500 for a 50-inch 4K TV – even this particular model, which is already marketed as a more affordable alternative to some of the more prolific branded sets, has an RRP of £449.

With a massive £155 discount to be had for the last stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2019, you simply can’t miss out on this incredible deal. Be one of the lucky few to nab it while it’s still around.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

