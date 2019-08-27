A refurbished 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 4 could be yours for just £271.99 with the 15% off eBay discount code PLETHORA.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 4 40mm GPS in Gold Now £271.99 (save 15%)

Strap yourself in for a super swish discount code hot off the eBay press and get a 15% price slash on the latest model of Apple Watch with built-in GPS. Down to just £271.99 from its listing price of £319.99, the Apple Watch Series 4 was already massively reduced and now it’s just got better.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deal Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Gold Aluminium Case Sport Band Pink - Use Code: PLETHORA With GPS built-in, get a feature packed watch even on the go, able to shoot a text, make a call or listen to music right from your watch. Carry out ECGs, track your workout and take a deep dive with the Apple Watch Series 4, too.

With a not too shabby £48 saving, redeem your Apple Watch at a delectable price simply by quoting PLETHORA at the checkout. Don’t be deterred by the fact this product is refurbished either — with any manufacturer refurbished goods, you can expect gadgets to work just like new, fresh from the box.

Bringing you Apple’s most seamless design yet, the Series 4 offers a stunning curved screen that ripples over the edges and offers an even more expansive display, 30% larger than its predecessor. Slimmer, too, it goes without saying the Series 4 packs even more power with its S4 Chip, which allows a faster processing speed, designed as a Silicone in Package, prompting an overall more streamlined face.

The perfect companion to take you on the road to a better general wellbeing, the Apple Watch Series 4 looks out for you every step of the way, even more so than before. With an ECG at your wrist, be notified of abnormal heart rates, as well as fall detection and easy access to the emergency services with Emergency SOS.

Of course it goes without saying its ability to track activity is supreme, as well as keeping an eye on you mentally with its breathe clock faces. Able to tell when you start exercising before you inform it, Apple has now added Yoga and Hiking, plus many more specific workouts, to its repertoire.

With GPS present, you can also utilise all the Apple Watch features without the need for having your iPhone nearby. Listen to music straight from your watch, make phone calls and send messages, ideal for when you’re out for a run and don’t want to be weighed down.

An exceptional device, Trusted Reviews has deemed it one of the best fitness trackers around. Quote PLETHORA at the checkout and get this gold edition with pink sports band for just £271.99, gaining a whopping 15% saving.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.

