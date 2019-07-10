Strap the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro onto your wrist with a nearly 50% price cut on its RRP of £209.

The cheapest wearable on the market that allows you to download music from Spotify and listen to it offline, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is a great option if you’re looking for a fitness tracker to invest in. Not least because now Currys PC World has reduced it to just £109 in its Black Tag sale event, bagging you a huge £100 saving.

Currys Black Tag Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Deal Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Fitness Tracker - Black, Large Feature packed and sleek in design, track your motivation with this great wearable. Perhaps the most appealing feature, this gadget comes with built-in GPS, allowing you to leave your phone behind and still listen to music on the go as you track your activity.

Compact in a sleek, minimal design, the 1.5-inch Curved Super AMOLED display boasts over 3,000 watch faces and apps to suit your style and how you want to best use the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro fitness tracker. Coming feature packed, it goes without saying there’s a lot of options of how to benefit from this nifty little gadget.

Complete with MapMyRun, MyFitnessPal and Endomondo, you’ll be well on your way to achieving your health and fitness goals. MapMyRun enables you to plan and track your run, whilst MyFitnessPal is a great addition to ensure you’re finding the right nutritional balance. Endomondo offers some camaraderie as the doors to a global fitness community, ideal if you need a nudge in the right direction.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Wearables Deals

There is also the UA Record, the dashboard that collates all your information in one easily accessible place, holding all the data for activities, sleep quality and workout statistics.

With 50 metres water resistance, built-in GPS that allows you to leave your phone behind and benefit from the Spotify app on the go, it also takes a sprint finish with the not-too-bad five-day battery life. Seeing you through most of the week, get to the weekend and it might be about time to relax.

Currys Black Tag Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Deal Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Fitness Tracker - Black, Large Feature packed and sleek in design, track your motivation with this great wearable. Perhaps the most appealing feature, this gadget comes with built-in GPS, allowing you to leave your phone behind and still listen to music on the go as you track your activity.

A great option for those in search of a new fitness tracker, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro isn’t a bad choice at all with a number of features to give you the boost you need. And if all that doesn’t do it, we reckon the £100 saving will.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More