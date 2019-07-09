You can now buy the premium Google Home Max with a £100 price cut off its RRP.

Supremely designed to output top quality audio, John Lewis is offering the Google Home Max for just £199, £100 off its original price point. Save just over a third on the jacked smart speaker and see for yourself how the gadget steps it up above the rest.

Best Google Home Max Deal Google Home Max Hands-Free Smart Speaker, Chalk A great smart speaker choice for those who are after optimal sound quality, the Google Home Max comes with dual sub-woofers and dual tweeters for a real spectrum of perfect audio. Ask Google to blast a tune and sit back and listen to an amazing range.

The Google Home Max is pieced together bit by bit with the aim to produce a pitch perfect sound worthy of the music industry’s best. Working in sync, the smart speaker comes equipped with two custom tweeters and dual 4.5-inch woofers, meaning you’ll enjoy the clarity of both the highs and lows of every musical number. Cased in fabric that leaves room for each unique bubble of acoustics, every last touch to the Google Home Max is a music lover’s dream.

Sitting at 13.2 by 7.4-inches, it goes without saying a device that can produce this kind of sound isn’t exactly small. But in Google’s iconic, minimal design choices, the Google Home Max will easily assimilate into your interior and improve the overall running of your household.

As well as its impressive speaker engineering, the Google Home Max ticks all the usual boxes expected of a smart speaker and its AI assistant counterpart. Ask Google just about anything and it’ll see that it’s done. Ask about the weather, turn on the playlist that kick starts your day, or control the other smart devices in your home. With hands-free voice control, simply ask and you’ll get, each request delivered in crisp audio.

Complete with a two-year guarantee, now is the time to make on this huge price crash. Buy the Google Home Max with a hefty £100 cut from its price tag and buy for just £199.

