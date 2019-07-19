Phenomenal £100 Discount on the 2019 Apple iPad Pro – Expires Tonight

Already with a great saving, take a further £100 off the Space Grey 64GB 2019 iPad Pro with the code PARTY and buy for just £599.95.

Buy: Apple Space Grey 64GB iPad Pro (2019) for £599.95 (down from £699.95)

Get your hands on the third (and latest) generation of the iPad Pro, already reduced from its RRP by £69.05, and save a further £100 off with the eBay code.

Time is of the essence. Quote PARTY at the eBay checkout and you can take £100 off the £699.95 price point, purchasing this powerful gadget for just £599.95. But be quick, because the code expires tonight at midnight.

Apple iPad Pro 64GB Deal Apple iPad Pro 11 inch 64GB WiFi 3rd Gen. Space Grey 2019 Ideal for creatives and business savvy individuals alike, the iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet from Apple yet with its stunning Liquid Retina Display and A12X Bionic chip.

With the power to be both a tablet and a laptop, the latest iPad Pro isn’t messing around. Foregoing its thick bezel, the iPad Pro also loses the home button at the bottom of the screen, boasting a much larger screen sitting at 11-inches with a Liquid Retina display. Better still, with its authentic, vivid colours and ProMotion technology, the overall performance of the iPad Pro is both stunning and efficient.

Taking on some of the features of the iPhone X, the iPad Pro is the first of Apple’s range of tablets to adopt Face ID, dropping the use of fingerprint scanning in favour of more modern tech.

Ideal especially for creative types, the iPad Pro 2019 has the A12X Bionic chip, allowing for super speedy processing and able to take on the hefty task of running bulky programmes like PhotoShop. It also has the power to seamlessly jump from app to app, making it a great choice for creatives and business-savvy individuals alike. Pair with the Smart Keyboard Folio (sold separately) and the iPad Pro can become your go-to device with the capabilities and portability (weighing less than 0.5kg) of both a laptop and a tablet.

A powerful device with an incredible camera set-up to boot, you’ll be missing out on a spectacular device and an even more spectacular price if you don’t buy today for just £599.95. Simply use the PARTY eBay code to get your £100 saving before midnight tonight when this code expires.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

