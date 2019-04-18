Pete Lau builds up OnePlus 7 hype with teaser loaded with clues

The hype train has officially left the station. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has dropped a teaser for the firm’s next generation of smartphones. “Fast and smoooth” is the tagline. And yes, that’s a triple-o.

Though we’ve seen loads of rumours and alleged leaks over the past week or so, it’s nice to hear from Lau himself.

The clip may only be four seconds long, but it’s loaded with we believe are hints about the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen.

Look beyond the slogan, and you’ll be able to make out the curved edge of a smartphone.

The repeated references to “smooth” could also be a nod to the 90Hz screen refresh rate that’s been rumoured for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It should make everything look a lot smoother, especially during gameplay.

While we love the OnePlus 6T, we’ve been hoping to see OnePlus improve its display game for a couple of years now, and it increasingly like we might finally get that.

And finally, Lau’s triple-o could be telling. That’s likely a cheeky indication that at least one of the OnePlus 7 variants − we’re expecting to see at least two − will pack a triple rear camera setup.

According to reports we’ve seen over recent days, OnePlus is planning to unveil its new range on May 14 (at events that will be held all around the world), and it’s the Pro model that will get the best features.

It will apparently be equipped with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, improved haptic feedback, thanks to a new vibration motor, a 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge, dual speakers, a triple rear camera setup featuring a wide angle lens and a telephoto lens, and USB 3.1 connectivity.

What are you hoping to see from the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.