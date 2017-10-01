PES 2018 Teams: Official team names of unlicensed clubs

The classic stick used to beat PES 2018 compared to FIFA 18 is the lack of licenses, which often puts off players from jumping ship.
Konami has worked to secure licenses in recent years, with the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund all signed up. However there are still a large number of teams in the game which don’t have their official names.
So you can quickly find your favourite squad, Trusted Reviews has put together the complete list of fake team names and their real world counterparts below, separated by league.
PES 2018 Teams – Real Names
English League – Premier League
- Arsenal
- East Dorsetshire – Bournemouth
- East Sussex – Brighton and Hove Albion
- Lancashire Claret – Burnley
- London FC – Chelsea
- South Norwood – Crystal Palace
- Merseyside Blue – Everton
- West Yorkshire Town – Huddersfield Town
- East Midlands – Leicester
- Liverpool FC
- Man Blue – Manchester City
- Man Red – Manchester United
- Tyneside – Newcastle
- Hampshire Red – Southampton
- St Red – Stoke
- West Glamorgan City – Swansea
- North East London – Tottenham
- Hertfordshire – Watford
- West Midlands Stripes – West Bromwich Albion
- East London – West Ham
English 2nd Division – The Championship
- West Midlands Village – Aston Villa
- SY Red – Barnsley
- West Midlands City – Birmingham City
- NW White Black – Bolton Wanderers
- Hounslow – Brentford
- SW Red – Bristol City
- ST Yellow – Burton Albion
- South Wales – Cardiff City
- Derbyshire – Derby County
- Fulham FC
- Yorkshire Orange – Hull City
- East Anglia Town – Ipswich Town
- Yorkshire Whites – Leeds United
- Teesside – Middlesbrough
- GL Blue White – Millwall
- Norfolk City – Norwich City
- Notts Reds – Nottingham Forest
- LN White – Preston North End
- North West London – Queens Park Rangers
- Berkshire Blues – Reading
- YH Red Black – Sheffield United
- South Yorkshire Blues – Sheffield Wednesday
- Wearside – Sunderland
- WM Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Italian League – Serie A
- PM Black White – Juventus
Italian 2nd Division – Serie B
- AB White Light Blue – Pescara
- Alvegiaro- Avellino
- BAGNARONI – Bari
- Brutie- Brescia
- CM Burgundy – Salernitana
- ER White Red – Carpi
- DL Crimson – Cittadella
- DL Green Black Orange – Venezia FC
- ER Black White – A. C. Cesena
- ER White Red – Carpi
- ER Yellow Blue – Parma
- LB Red Grey – US Cremonese
- LR White Blue – Virtus Entella
- MA Zebra – Ascoli
- Pailamudoveli – Pro Vercelli
- PL Red Black – Foggia Calcio
- PM Blue White – Novara
- Prastogna – Perugia
- SI Pink Black – U.S.C Palermo
- Spremonese – Spezia
- Teccarina – Ternana
- TI Yellow Blue – Frosinone
- TO Blue – Empoli
Spanish League – La Liga
- AN Cyan White – Malaga
- AN Green White – Real Betis
- AN White Red – Sevilla
- Atletico De Madrid
- CN Yellow Blue – Las Palmas
- CT Blue White – Espanyol
- CT Carmine White – Girona
- ED Blue Burgundy – Levante
- ED Yellow – Villareal
- FC Barcelona
- GA Blue White – Deportivo La Coruna
- GA Cyan – Celta Vigo
- MD Blue White – Leganes
- MD Cobalt Blue – Getafe
- MD White – Real Madrid
- PV Blue Red – Eibar
- PV Blue White – Real Sociedad
- PV Sky Blue White – Alaves
- PV White Red – Athletic Bilbao
- Valencia Club De Futbol
Spanish second division – Segunda Division
- AN Red White – Granada
- AN Scarlet White – Almeria
- AN Viridian White – Cordoba
- AN White red B – Sevilla Atletico
- AN Yellow Blue – Cadiz
- AR Burgundy Blue – Huesca
- AR White Blue – Zaragoza
- AS Blue – Oviedo
- AS Red White – Sporting Gijon
- CL Black White – Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
- CL Purple – Valladolid
- CL Red – Numancia
- CM White Black – Albacete Balompié
- CN White Blue – Tenerife
- CT Blue Red B – FC Barcelona B
- CT Red – Gimnastic
- CT Red Black – Reus Deportiu
- GA Red White – Lugo
- MC Blue White – Lorca
- MD Canary Yellow – Alcorcon
- MD Scarlet White – Rayo Vallecano
- NC Red – Osasuna
Portugal League – Primeira Liga
- AL Black White – Portimonense
- BJ Red – Desportivo das Aves
- Blemotao – Belenenses
- SL Benfica
- Borfecao – Boavista
- Bresigne – Braga
- T M Blue Red – Chaves
- Estralpao – Estoril
- DL Azure Blue – Feirense
- Maseadeira – Maritimo
- Meraszilho – Moreirense
- Nardimcol – Nacional
- Podefteza – Pacos de Ferreira
- FC Porto
- Rovaneche – Rio Ave
- Sporting CP
- BA Yellow Green – Tondela
- Visicutao – Vitoria de Guimaraes
- Verfolcao – Vitoria de Setubal