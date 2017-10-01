PES 2018 Teams: Official team names of unlicensed clubs

The classic stick used to beat PES 2018 compared to FIFA 18 is the lack of licenses, which often puts off players from jumping ship.

Konami has worked to secure licenses in recent years, with the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund all signed up. However there are still a large number of teams in the game which don’t have their official names.

So you can quickly find your favourite squad, Trusted Reviews has put together the complete list of fake team names and their real world counterparts below, separated by league.

PES 2018 Teams – Real Names

English League – Premier League



Arsenal

East Dorsetshire – Bournemouth

East Sussex – Brighton and Hove Albion

Lancashire Claret – Burnley

London FC – Chelsea

South Norwood – Crystal Palace

Merseyside Blue – Everton

West Yorkshire Town – Huddersfield Town

East Midlands – Leicester

Liverpool FC

Man Blue – Manchester City

Man Red – Manchester United

Tyneside – Newcastle

Hampshire Red – Southampton

St Red – Stoke

West Glamorgan City – Swansea

North East London – Tottenham

Hertfordshire – Watford

West Midlands Stripes – West Bromwich Albion

East London – West Ham

English 2nd Division – The Championship

West Midlands Village – Aston Villa

SY Red – Barnsley

West Midlands City – Birmingham City

NW White Black – Bolton Wanderers

Hounslow – Brentford

SW Red – Bristol City

ST Yellow – Burton Albion

South Wales – Cardiff City

Derbyshire – Derby County

Fulham FC

Yorkshire Orange – Hull City

East Anglia Town – Ipswich Town

Yorkshire Whites – Leeds United

Teesside – Middlesbrough

GL Blue White – Millwall

Norfolk City – Norwich City

Notts Reds – Nottingham Forest

LN White – Preston North End

North West London – Queens Park Rangers

Berkshire Blues – Reading

YH Red Black – Sheffield United

South Yorkshire Blues – Sheffield Wednesday

Wearside – Sunderland

WM Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Italian League – Serie A

PM Black White – Juventus

Italian 2nd Division – Serie B

AB White Light Blue – Pescara

Alvegiaro- Avellino

BAGNARONI – Bari

Brutie- Brescia

CM Burgundy – Salernitana

ER White Red – Carpi

DL Crimson – Cittadella

DL Green Black Orange – Venezia FC

ER Black White – A. C. Cesena

ER White Red – Carpi

ER Yellow Blue – Parma

LB Red Grey – US Cremonese

LR White Blue – Virtus Entella

MA Zebra – Ascoli

Pailamudoveli – Pro Vercelli

PL Red Black – Foggia Calcio

PM Blue White – Novara

Prastogna – Perugia

SI Pink Black – U.S.C Palermo

Spremonese – Spezia

Teccarina – Ternana

TI Yellow Blue – Frosinone

TO Blue – Empoli



Spanish League – La Liga

AN Cyan White – Malaga

AN Green White – Real Betis

AN White Red – Sevilla

Atletico De Madrid

CN Yellow Blue – Las Palmas

CT Blue White – Espanyol

CT Carmine White – Girona

ED Blue Burgundy – Levante

ED Yellow – Villareal

FC Barcelona

GA Blue White – Deportivo La Coruna

GA Cyan – Celta Vigo

MD Blue White – Leganes

MD Cobalt Blue – Getafe

MD White – Real Madrid

PV Blue Red – Eibar

PV Blue White – Real Sociedad

PV Sky Blue White – Alaves

PV White Red – Athletic Bilbao

Valencia Club De Futbol

Spanish second division – Segunda Division

AN Red White – Granada

AN Scarlet White – Almeria

AN Viridian White – Cordoba

AN White red B – Sevilla Atletico

AN Yellow Blue – Cadiz

AR Burgundy Blue – Huesca

AR White Blue – Zaragoza

AS Blue – Oviedo

AS Red White – Sporting Gijon

CL Black White – Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa

CL Purple – Valladolid

CL Red – Numancia

CM White Black – Albacete Balompié

CN White Blue – Tenerife

CT Blue Red B – FC Barcelona B

CT Red – Gimnastic

CT Red Black – Reus Deportiu

GA Red White – Lugo

MC Blue White – Lorca

MD Canary Yellow – Alcorcon

MD Scarlet White – Rayo Vallecano

NC Red – Osasuna

Portugal League – Primeira Liga