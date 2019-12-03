Persona 5 Royal release date confirmed for March 2020

Atlus and SEGA have confirmed that Persona 5 Royal is coming exclusively to PS4 on March 31, 2020.

Royal is an enhanced version of the RPG originally released in 2017, bringing with it an assortment of new content and mechanical enhancements poised to make it better than ever, and it’s launching outside of Japan far sooner than we expected.

Veterans of the original release will find plenty of new discoveries on their playthrough, while this also acts as the perfect place for newcomers to dive in and experience this absurdly stylish journey set across the bustling streets of Tokyo.

Persona 5 Royal will launch with a duo of distinct physical editions, all of which come packaged with an assortment of goodies hardcore fans will likely want to snap up before stocks run dry. We’ve compiled them all below.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Phantom Thieves Edition – £79.99

Official Joker Mask (comes with a stand)

Collector’s Box

Art book

Soundtrack

Limited edition Steelbook® case

Dynamic PS4™ theme code

Launch Edition – £49.99

Limited edition Steelbook® case

Dynamic PS4™ theme code

Earning 9/10 in our review, Persona 5 is easily one of this generation’s most impressive role-playing adventures, and earns a rightful place on the list of PS4’s finest games. It’s truly excellent, and a great entry point for the series if you’ve never heard of it.

‘It’s one of the best JRPGs in recent memory, overflowing with originality, entertainment and straight up weirdness. It’s pretty damn good,’ reads our review. Chances are Royal will only improve upon the vanilla release with all of its refinements and extra content.

We’re still crossing our fingers for fully-fledged remakes of Persona 4 and 5, both of which have remained in the minds of fans, yet aren’t playable on modern platforms in anyway. Pretty please could we have a remaster, Atlus? If not, we’ll settle for the dancing spin-offs for now.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…