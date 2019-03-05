Peripheral outfit Mad Catz announces 30th anniversary hardware, two years after bankruptcy

Two years after its bankruptcy, back from the dead gaming hardware brand Mad Catz has announced a raft of limited edition gaming gear for its 30th Anniversary.

Mad Catz is well known for producing a range of products, including the R.A.T gaming mouse, their range of FightSticks and also the rubbish controller you had to use when you were Player 2 at a friend’s house.

Two new mice will be available in April 2019 to celebrate the 30 year milestone as the company steadfastly refuses to mention the whole part where the company didn’t exist for a year. These mice, the R.A.T8+ and the R.A.T ProX3 are collectors edition variants of existing R.A.T designs, and only 1000 of each will be produced.

The R.A.T8+ is a peripheral classic, featuring an adjustable palm rest and grip, and removable weights.

Meanwhile, the R.A.T ProX3 brags it is the world’s most adjustable mouse. It’s got interchangeable everything, including palm rests, sensors and all of the rest. This collector’s edition will have a smart metallic finish.

Selena Chang, Director of Sales and Operations for Mad Catz Global Limited commented in a canned press release, “It’s amazing and humbling to believe that Mad Catz has been serving the community for 30 years and we’d like to think that Mad Catz will be leading innovation and surprising gamers for many decades to come. Our R.A.T. mice remain some of the most popular products Mad Catz has ever produced, and we felt it only fitting to deliver a treat for the fans in celebration of our very special birthday. Alongside the Limited-Edition gaming mice, Mad Catz have a full year of surprises in store, including promotions, contests and so much more. We urge gamers to keep an eye on our social media channels for up-to-date information.”

These will be available from select retailers across Europe and North America.

