Perfect Dark: Could a reboot for the shooter be coming to Xbox Series X?

Xbox isn’t the greatest when it comes to console exclusives to get excited about, with the list dwindling even further in recent years with only a few flagship franchises to really call its own.

You can only do so much with Halo, Forza and a few other beloved darlings, especially when you’re going up against juggernauts such as Sony and Nintendo. But there’s a possibility that Microsoft is ready to bite back with the arrival of Xbox Series X, having acquired a number of studios in recent years.

Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, Double Fine and more now exist under the Xbox Games Studios banner, although it will take years for such relationships to bear fruit. Until then, we’ve got Halo Infinite, Fable 4 and a few other titles to get excited about.

There’s also a few rumours floating around surrounding a Perfect Dark reboot, a franchise originally helmed by Rare before they moved onto a calmer, less shooter-orientated affair. Its last entry was a mediocre launch title for Xbox 360, so it’s definitely been long enough for Microsoft to hit the reset button.



Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about the potential Perfect Dark reboot for Xbox Series X including all the latest news, rumours and the history of this elusive series.

Perfect Dark release date – when is it coming out?

Given we’re only going on rumours at the moment, a release date for the Perfect Dark franchise is as far as can be. There’s a possibility it will be shown during the Xbox Game Showcase on July 23, where Microsoft aims to show a number of first-party titles.

Perfect Dark news and rumours – what is the latest?

News has been quiet on the Perfect Dark front in recent weeks, although an official Twitter account recently surfaced, leaving some to question whether or not it could be signs of a revival. Sadly, Microsoft was quick to put out any fires.

The above tweet sent a number of fans into speculation mode, but VP of Marketing Aaron Greenberg was quick to level out the hype by stating: “I know everyone is hungry for news, but sorry to get your hopes up. These accounts have been inactive for years, it’s standard practice to secure social handles for our IP.”

So, Microsoft is either playing coy ahead of a potential announcement, or is being genuinely honest with fans. We imagine it’s the latter, although some believe that a new studio, The Initiative, is indeed working on a Perfect Dark Reboot. Check out this tweet from back in January:

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer touched upon The Initiative in an interview with IGN, providing some small, subtle hints at what exactly their project might be: “The balance between new IP and games that people love in our portfolio is something that Matt [Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios] and I spend time on… Having that mix so that people (…) those emotions that you had in playing those games and feeling those games and what they were about, but bringing up to modern standards with new sensibilities and design, while also exciting people with brand new things that people have never seen before, I think the mix that we have coming up that we’re going to talk to people about is really strong there.”

Perfect Dark history – how many games has there been?

While it doesn’t have a huge amount of titles in its catalogue, Perfect Dark has established itself as a cult classic amongst shooter fans, largely because of how far it pushed the Nintendo 64 hardware way back in 2000. For the time it was fairly stunning, and a high watermark for Rare’s extended tenure on the console. It surfaced once again in 2005 with Perfect Dark Zero, a soft reboot which acted as a launch title for Xbox 360. While it was impressive at the time, it’s aged very, very badly. You can play it for yourself on Xbox One if you’re morbidly curious.

