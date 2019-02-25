People are review-bombing Metro Exodus, but this time: it’s positive

The continuing war between the Epic Game Store and Steam continues to escalate, and the latest bizarre stage has seen people review bombing recent Epic exclusive Metro Exodus on Steam. Here’s the thing though: the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Thousands of positive reviews have popped up on Metro Exodus’ steam page over the last week, with an influx over the weekend. Not unusual for a critically well received game (Metro Exodus is trending to 83 percent on OpenCritic) except for the fact that Metro Exodus isn’t currently available on the service, and won’t be until 2020.

Many games have jumped over from Steam to the Epic Games Store, but Metro Exodus seemed to wind fans up something special because you could already pre-order the game on Steam before they made the decision to pledge their exclusivity to Epic’s offering. This led to a bunch of negative review spamming on the previous Metro games, Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux.

Review bombing is a confusing case of entitled fans trying to will their annoyance with a game into something more concrete, and it’s always a bad look. However, here it seems that their displeasure has hardened into a distaste for the ongoing brawl between Epic and Valve.

“We think the decision to remove the game is unfair to Steam customers,” Valve added to the Metro Exodus store page soon after the decision was reached. “Especially after a long pre-sale period. We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale through the February 15th release date, but we were only recently informed of the decision and given limited time to let everyone know.”

It seems that fans have swallowed this line entirely, and several of the reviews seem to be very anti-Epic in nature.

