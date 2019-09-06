People have started posting what appear to be videos of the Pixel 4 in action

Multiple videos are popping up across the internet claiming to showcase the Pixel 4 in action − and they reveal smaller bezels and a much-changed camera. It’s like the buildup to the Pixel 3 launch all over again.

The first of the two videos in question seems to have originated with Malaysian smartphone seller Halo Mobile on Facebook. While the notch at the top of the handset in the video doesn’t seem to differ too drastically to the one found on the Google Pixel 3, the bezel at the bottom does look quite a bit smaller.

Related: Best smartphone

The back is where the Pixel 4 really seems to differ from previous Google handsets.

Google is expected to ditch the single lens sensor on the Pixel 3 for a completely redesigned rear camera layout. The Pixel 3 is one of the best camera phones we’ve had the pleasure of using, and ewe can’t wait to see what Google will be able to do with multiple sensors.

There’s also no sign of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that can usually be spotted on Google-made phones. As we already know, the Pixel 4 is in line for face unlock functionality.

The clip above isn’t the only video circulating the web that’s claiming to be a hands on preview of the Pixel 4. ‘Mix with remix’ posted an even shorter video of a very similar looking handset in white on YouTube.

Related: Best Android phones

If Google follows its usual pattern of announcing Pixels in October, we should find out more about the Pixel 4 and how many rear cameras it has in the next few weeks.

However, cast your mind back to the months ahead of the Pixel 3 launch, and the months ahead of the Pixel 3a launch. Almost every single detail of those two handsets leaked ahead of time − it might just be happening all over again.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More