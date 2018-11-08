The Apple Pencil 2 doesn’t support Qi wireless charging

The newly-unveiled Apple Pencil 2 is more limited than previously thought. Apple has just confirmed that the £119 iPad Pro (2018) accessory doesn’t support Qi wireless charging technology (via ZDNet).

Instead, Apple has designed it so that it only charges up when it’s magnetically attached to the side of either the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) or the 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) − the only two iPad models that are actually supported by the Apple Pencil 2.

Read more: Best iPad

It seems like a strange restriction for the company to impose, especially when you consider that the new Apple Pencil costs £30 more than its predecessor, and Apple is yet to explain the decision.

The original Apple Pencil is still available to purchase, and works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (second generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and iPad (6th generation).

However, disappointing as this may be, Apple’s new stylus is still definitely a step up. The older Apple Pencil had to be charged via a lightning connector, and functionality has also been improved.

Tapping the iPad Pro screen with the new Pencil will automatically launch the Notes app. Once working within an app, iPad Pro users can tap the Pencil twice to switch modes from the selected writing tool to the eraser.

Apple says this feature is customisable, with users able to map the gesture depending on the app they’re using.

The company first embraced the Qi wireless charging standard last year − and made a big deal about it − and customers are able to charge up the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR on Qi wireless charging pads.

Read more: Black Friday 2018

The long-awaited Apple AirPower mat, which we’re now expecting to arrive in 2019, is also strongly rumoured to be a Qi-based wireless charger.

Is the lack of Qi wireless charging support a deal-breaker, or will you get over it? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.