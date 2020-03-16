Peloton offers 90-day free app trial for housebound fitness freaks

The coronavirus-induced need for social distancing is likely raising anxiety levels among fitness enthusiasts, worried about their levels dropping if they can’t attend their local gym, studio or running club.

Realising this, Peloton, the company behind the at-home spin bikes and streamed studio workouts, has announced it is offering a 90-day free trial for new subscribers to its mobile app. That’s up from the usual 30-day free trial.

You won’t need to own one of its expensive spin bikes or running treadmills in order to take advantage of the trial, either. The app offers yoga, HIIT, strength, meditation and outdoor workouts too.

On its website the company writes: “Explore an expansive, ever-growing library of live and on-demand studio classes taught by world-class instructors. Immerse yourself in our breathtaking studio experience anytime you want. Your new favourite class is waiting for you.”

“Flex, tone, stretch, strengthen and meditate. Access our full library of workouts streamed live from our studio to any device with Airplay or Chromecast support, and now with the Peloton App for Amazon Fire TV.”

The app is also designed for runners, with guided motivation from instructors, plus support for a wide range of metrics.

The company says it is continuing to deliver Peloton Bikes and Tread to customers during the outbreak, but says it will be taking extra precautions during the delivery and installation process. Live studio classes will still be provided, but they will be closed to the public and operate under “closed set” terms.

Peloton has done exceptionally well in the last couple of years in catering to fitness enthusiasts tired of wasting time journeying to and from the places they wish to exercise. The company charges a fairly high premium of $39 a month for access to the classes, not to mention, the $2,245 it costs to buy the bike itself.

