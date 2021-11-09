Peloton Guide is a £450 camera that’s gunning for Apple Fitness Plus

Smart fitness firm Peloton has announced Guide, a new strength training product that uses a connected camera to track movement-based exercises.

Coming in 2022, it plugs into any television set and combines with weights and a heart rate monitor. The camera follows your movements showcases them on the TV, while also showcasing the instructor, live stats and fellow participants.

So, if you’re performing weighted lunges for example, you’ll be able to check out your own form, make adjustments and see exactly how it should be done. If you’re not following on exactly in time with the on-screen instructor, the Movement Tracker still tracks your effort.

Users will get a rounded full-body workout with class recommendations, while the Body Activity meter will enable users to see which muscle groups they’ve worked most recently. So, you can choose a workout that offers a leg day instead of more upper body work. Peloton says there are hundreds of different workouts on offer.

Of course, having a camera connected to your TV and pointing out into the living room carries privacy risks, so the Guide has a sliding lock that’ll keep the sensors obscured.

The Peloton Guide will cost £450/$495 and will be available in early 2022. After that, you’ll need to pay £12.99 a month for a membership, provided you’re not already an All-Access Members. The weights are sold separately though. There’s nothing particularly special about them so, you’ll be able to use your own.

It puts Peloton on a collision course with companies like Mirror and Tonal, which offer vision based fitness systems designed to replace the traditional multi-gym with more space-efficient solutions. It’ll also be a competitor with Apple Fitness Plus, which relies on the Apple Watch for motion tracking.

Earlier this week, Peloton confirmed it was adding a pause button to its stationary bikes, but there’s no pausing the company’s ambition to dominate the future of smart home fitness.