:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pebble warns new watches still won’t play nice with iPhone

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amid the excitement of new Pebble smartwatches launching for the first time in around a decade, the company’s founder has warned iPhone owners not to expect an Apple Watch-like experience.

Prior to the reveal of the Pebble Core Time 2 and Core 2 Duo, Eric Migicovsky cautioned that not a lot has changed since Pebble went away in terms of compatibility with iOS devices. He explained why the functionality of third-party smartwatches could never match the best Apple Watch.

Get Sky TV and Full Fibre Broaband discounted

Get Sky TV and Full Fibre Broaband discounted

Sky’s Essential TV and Full Fibre 150 broadband now costs the same as the bundle with Full Fibre 75, meaning that you can get faster internet speeds at no extra cost, and enjoy tons of great entertainment at the same time.

  • Sky
  • Faster internet at no extra cost
  • Just £35/month
View Deal

Migicovsky says that while there’ll be a well functioning iOS app for the new, open-source PebbleOS watches, the new watches won’t be able to achieve many key features of a smartwatch in terms of connectivity with a companion phone device.

He listed plenty of missing features in said blog post. For example, there’s no way to send texts or iMessages, no replies to notifications or marking actions as complete and there’s no way for it to fully play nice with iOS apps (like Strava for instance). The companion app has to be open at all times for the watch to remain connected to the internet, and so on.

Why is this? Migicovsky said: “Apple systematically makes it nearly impossible for 3rd party wearable developers to build a smartwatch experience comparable to Apple Watch experience.”

He adds: “Apple claims their restrictions on competitors are only about security, privacy, crafting a better experience etc etc. At least that’s what they tell you as they tuck you into bed. I personally don’t agree – they’re clearly using their market power to lock consumers into their walled ecosystem. This causes there to be less competition, which increases prices and reduces innovation.”

The smartwatch pioneer says he’ll try to do the best he can because 40% of people who signed up for updates on the new watches were iPhone users. He advises iPhone users to speak out and keep up the pressure on Apple to make changes.

Please, Eric.

Migicovsky might have a point about Apple’s uncompetitive practices, but can we not overly moralise this? After all this fella isn’t exactly a bastion of always doing things the right way. He continually went back to the well of Kickstarter, taking consumers’ money months before the products shipped and, in the case of the Pebble 2 or the Pebble Core, never shipped at all. Now we’re supposed to welcome him back as some kind of crusading hero to fight against the Evil Empire? Right-oh.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Pebble Core Time 2 vs Core 2 Duo: Reborn PebbleOS smartwatches compared

Pebble Core Time 2 vs Core 2 Duo: Reborn PebbleOS smartwatches compared

Chris Smith 51 mins ago
Best Smart Speakers 2025: Our top voice assistant speakers

Best Smart Speakers 2025: Our top voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Apple Watch 2025: The top wearables to pair with your iPhone

Best Apple Watch 2025: The top wearables to pair with your iPhone

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access