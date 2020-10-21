Peak Design’s new Mobile range is an excellent use of Magsafe

Camera gear maker Peak Design is moving into mobile with a line of accessories called – you guessed it – Mobile. The company announced the new range on Kickstarter this week.

The ecosystem of mounts, cases, accessories and chargers are designed to work with any phone, but are notably compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe technology.

The Mobile range includes the Everyday Case, the Universal Adapter, the Mobile Tripod, the Kickstand Wallet, the Car Mount, the Out-front Bike Mount, the Universal Bike Mount, the Wall Mount, the Wireless Charging Stand, the Motorcycle Bar Mount, the Motorcycle Stem Mount and the Mobile Creator Kit.

The line uses Peak Design SlimLink, an “ultra-strong, low-profile” phone mounting system to attach your phone to your wall, bike, wallet and more.

SlimLink uses a dual-locking mechanism consisting of a soft lock with a MagSafe-compatible magnetic array for regular use, and a hard lock with a zirconia ceramic insert and mechanical claws for more rugged mounts. The hard-locking mounting system is squeezed into a slim 2.4mm stack height and every accessory takes advantage of an auto-aligning magnetic connection.

To use all mounts and accessories on your iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or Samsung S20, you’ll need to pick up Peak Design’s Everyday Case. If you don’t have one of these phones, you can get a Universal Adapter instead. If you’re only interested in the soft-locking accessories, you can use any case compatible with Apple MagSafe.

Everything in the range is built from premium materials, individually serialised and come with a lifetime guarantee. The Mobile range is also 100% carbon neutral and all cases and adapters use Bluesign-approved fabrics

If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the Mobile range, visit Peak Design’s Mobile Kickstarter now.

