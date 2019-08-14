PC Building Simulator will now let you build your dream PC using your console

Indie hit PC Building Simulator, a game where you create impressive PC Gaming rigs while sitting at your impressive PC Gaming rig, is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

So, now people stuck on console can dream of the PC they don’t own, and then visualise it on their console. There’s an irony to it, but yes, you can now build top-notch gaming PCs on a console.

However, the real meat of the game isn’t in its free-mode creative aspect that lets you build PCs with licensed parts from brands like EVGA and NZXT, among others. The real meat is the story mode that sees the player take control of their Uncle’s PC repair shop and start fixing up old PCs, whether that’s cleaning dust out of an aged PC, or replacing the graphics card on someone who wants an upgrade. You’ll buy parts, slowly upgrade your shop and generally engage in the sort of rags to riches story that’s beloved of fans of titles like Stardew Valley.

Except instead of trying to marry the villager of your dreams by giving them endless jars of Mayonnaise, here you can engage in a not-quite-platonic relationship with an anti-static mat. Erotic.

It’s a hell of a story for PC Building Simulator, which started life as a passion product on Itch.io, before coming to Steam’s Early Access program, picking up some 700,000 downloads as it went from strength to strength. This launch for consoles will see it pick up many more fans and sales, ahead of developer The Irregular Corporation’s new title, Woodwork Simulator, wanders across to Steam Early Access.

Those curious can pick it up now on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and the Nintendo eShop for £14.99. Some launch discounts may apply, take a look at your store of choice.

