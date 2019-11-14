PayPal is no friend of PornHub as model payments cut off

PayPal is no longer supporting payouts to adult performers on PornHub. The ubiquitous payment platform has ended support for the site models, claiming they are violating the acceptable use policy, which prohibits “certain sexually oriented materials or services.”

Ina statement given to Vice, the company said it found that: “Pornhub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring.”

The decision is likely to affect more than 100,000 performers, many of which use PayPal as the primacy means of being compensated by the world’s most popular adult website. In a blog post, PornHub said it was “devastated” by the decision.

The post said: “We are all devastated by PayPal’s decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods.”

It goes on to advise performers, most of whom upload their own content to the site, of alternative methods by which they can receive their payments and pledges to minimalism the delays as much as possible. For many, it will mean affecting direct debit/deposits, but not all performers will have bank accounts.

Crypto-currency options are also available and PornHub told Motherboard it is currently exploring “more sex worker-friendly” payment options. Given the majority of established payment platforms also prohibit the use of the platform for sexual services, this will come as a massive inconvenience to those sex workers affected by the PayPal situation.

As Motherboard points out, the language PayPal uses in its acceptable use policy is quite vague and enables the company to be quite discretionary in how it enforces the policy. Given the services provided by the performers in question are perfectly legal, the company is sure to come under criticism for what appears like a discriminatory stance.

A spokesperson told the site: “Decisions like that of PayPal and other major companies do nothing but harm efforts to end discrimination and stigma towards sex workers.”

