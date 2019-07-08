You can now snap up a Fitbit Inspire HR with a £34.99 discount and pocket a free Google Home Mini with your purchase, too.

There are plenty of amazing deals flying about now that Currys PC World’s Black Tag sales event has launched, and you can be sure we’re here to provide you with the best of the bunch. First up is the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker in black, now down to just £79 from £113.99.

Already a fantastically reduced rate, it gets better because you can also snag a Google Home Mini smart speaker (worth £49) free of charge with your order.

Black Tag Event Deal: Fitbit Inspire HR with Free Home Mini Inspire HR Black & Home Mini Charcoal Bundle With a great £34.99 saving on the Fitbit Inspire HR's RRP, get this fantastic beginners fitness tracker complete with extra features on this slightly superior model and pick up a Google Home Mini smart speaker, too.

Looking to find your groove with more active life choices? The Fitbit Inspire HR is an ideal starting point for fitness newbies looking for a basic tracker that still manages to tick all of those essential boxes. Cased in a smart and simple design, it goes without saying it looks great, too.

Utilising its touchscreen, greyscale OLED screen, you can monitor the usual suspects, from calories burned to the classic 10,000 steps a day. As the Inspire HR model, there are also a number of other features unique to this slightly higher spec fitness tracker. Keep an eye on your heart rate and benefit from further insight into resting heart rate and heart rate zones for optimal fat burning.

Similarly, the HR gives you further information on your sleeping patterns and the different stages, all-accessible for further review via the Fitbit smartphone app. The HR also allows you to track pace and distance by connecting to your phone when you go out for a jog, as well as giving the option to capture data for over 15 different types of exercise, including swimming with its 50m of water resistance.

The perfect gadget to get you motivated to move, receive a free Google Home Mini with your Fitbit Inspire HR order and you’ll find yourself more efficient at home, too. A doting smart speaker, the Google Assistant is there to answer all your questions, as well as set reminders, tell you the weather and put on that motivational playlist, all with a voice command.

Buy today for just £79 and save a gigantic total of £83.99 in this fantastic Currys PC World Black Tag bundle.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

