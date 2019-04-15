Parrot’s given its latest drone Predator vision – we’re just as terrified

Drone manufacturer Parrot has introduced a new version of its ANAFI portable drone, this time boasting Predator-style thermal vision from upon high.

The ANAFI Thermal foldable drone includes an Flir Lepton infrared sensor, which is recognised as a leader for the construction industry, in search and rescue operations and in environmental preservation efforts. So, yeah. Not quite designed for the same purposes as The Predator.

The thermal sensor provides a modest 160×120 resolution, but can measure heat between 14 and 752-degrees Fahrenheit, while there are granular controls sitting within the Parrot app. It’s also possible to blend the thermal imagery with full colour video, in order to add a little more detail, after the fact

The sensor has been added to the existing camera array, which includes the ability to shoot 17:9 video at 4K resolution, with HDR support and a 3x lossless zoom for video and 21-megapixel photos. It still offers the 180-degree tilting gimbal and 3-axis stabilisation. There’s a 78 minute flight time thanks to a trio of batteries and can be replenished via USB-C.

The top speed is 55km/h, allowing vast areas to be covered, while it can also withstand winds of up to 50km/h, making it a useful tool in challenging weather conditions. At 315g, it’s slightly lighter than the original, thanks to slimmer folding arms, which also aids the battery life.

However, that new sensor sure does bump the price up. The £620/$700 all-in-one drone now ranges up to £1,700/$1,900 for commercial purposes.

In our review published last September, we awarded the original Parrot Anafi a solid 4/5 star rating.

Our reviewer concluded: “While DJI’s Mavic Air still offers the best all-round affordable drone package, the slightly cheaper Anafi impresses on multiple fronts. Worthy of consideration for those who’s budget doesn’t quite stretch to the Mavic Air.”

