Parrot’s Anafi drone flies down to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Thanks to Black Friday, even 4K drones are flying down into impulse buy territory – the impressive Parrot Anafi is now available for its lowest ever price of £449.99 for the next day on Amazon. For more early bargains like this, check out our Black Friday deals roundup.

When we reviewed the Parrot Anafi earlier this year, it scored well with our verdict concluding that it is “worthy of consideration for those whose budget doesn’t quite stretch to the DJI Mavic Air”. Well, now it’s even more of a bargain at £449.99, which is a massive saving of 29%. You’ll need to snap it up soon, though, as the deal only runs until the end of Friday 16 November.

Parrot Anafi – Early Black Friday deal Parrot Anafi 4K HDR Drone The Parrot Anafi is an extremely compact, folding drone that can record 4K video at 30fps. At this price, it's one of the best drone buys around.

Despite its extremely compact design (it’s about the size of a Thermos Flask when folded down), the Parrot Anafi can shoot impressive 4K video at 30fps with HDR, plus 21-megapixel stills.

It’s also very beginner-friendly thanks to a range of automated flight modes and its bundled controller, which works with both Android and iOS smartphones. And battery life is also strong for a travel drone, with a 25-minute flight time that can handily be topped up directly over USB-C via an external battery.

When we reviewed the Parrot Anafi we praised its video quality in particular. “Bursting with vivid detail and clean colour, it’s as good as anything you can get from a flying camera at this price point, particularly on a clear, sunny day. The 3-axis gimbal provides excellent stabilisation, keeping the camera level no matter how much you’re throwing the drone about.”

In our verdict when comparing it to DJI’s Mavic Air we concluded: “It really all comes down to whether or not you really need to save that little extra bit of cash. If you do, the Anafi won’t let you down, being comfortably the best little drone Parrot has ever made.”

