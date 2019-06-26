Excited for Stranger Things 3? Panasonic’s new Netflix mode will make it look even better

Panasonic has revealed the company’s 2019 OLED TVs will feature a “Netflix Calibrated Mode”. The mode configures the TV to bring “studio quality picture … mastering right to the living room”.

The Calibrated mode sees Netflix expand its ties to TV manufacturers − the mode is already available on Sony TVs − and aims to provide more precise colours, accurate dynamic contrast and truer motion, with the goal being to produce images as the creator intended them.

All of Panasonic’s 2019 OLEDs will be able to take advantage of the Netflix Calibrated mode which works across the Netflix catalogue – including the upcoming season 3 of Stranger Things.

Netflix’s Vice President of device partner engagements, Rob Caruso, said of the announcement: “Quality means everything to us, and we’re thrilled to bring Netflix Calibrated Mode to Panasonic’s OLED TVs so our members have the choice to experience amazing storytelling on Netflix in the most authentic way”.

The head of Audio Visual products for Panasonic in Europe, Yasushi Murayama, gave the TV company’s perspective: “Panasonic’s theme for 2019 has been to deliver ‘more‘ Hollywood to ‘more’ homes … With this collaboration with Netflix we are doing it again: bringing studio quality picture mastering to more viewers”.

The announcement of this close collaboration between Netflix and Panasonic follows the reveal of a list of Netflix-approved TV sets – on which Panasonic sets are included. A range of Samsung and Sony rounded out the list – compiled by Netflix to make sure viewers get the best experience.

Netflix has been putting a heavier focus on improving user experience over the last several months. Recently, Netflix tested a feature to allow users to open a pop-out video window – allowing for easier picture-in-picture. At the same time, a shuffle mode was also being tested. Shuffle mode lets users be surprised with a random episode of certain TV shows.

