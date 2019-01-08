Panasonic’s GZ2000 flagship OLED boasts integrated Dolby Atmos speakers

Panasonic set announced its flagship GZ2000 OLED TV with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and upfiring Atmos speakers

Panasonic has long touted its relationship with Hollywood and the effect that’s had on shaping its TV picture quality, and the GZ2000 OLED TV is emblematic of that close relationship. Panasonic promises that its newest flagship effort will be the world’s most cinematic TV.

Related: CES 2019 Live

It’s the world’s first TV to support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, and features a custom made Professional Edition 4K OLED panel that’s been optimised by leading Hollywood colourist Stefan Sonnenfeld, who’s worked on films such as A Star is Born, Wonder Woman and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The panel is powered by the Japanese brand’s HCX Pro Intelligent processor, which Panasonic claims will offer “unparalleled colour accuracy and significantly better average brightness levels”. Along with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compatibility, the GZ2000 also supports HLG and the new HLG Photo image format.

In another first for TVs, the GZ2000 also incorporates upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers for spacious and immersive sound. With front-firing speakers located beneath the panel, the complete audio system has been fine-tuned by Technics audio engineers and features Technics JENO engine for “accurate, refined sound”.

What’s more the GZ2000 packs in support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and comes with Panasonic’s new My Home 4.0 Screen smart platform that allows the user to tailor the interface for their own needs, with easier access to VOD and broadcast channels.

No word yet on a price or availability, but we hope to be getting a closer look at the TV during CES.

Does Panasonic’s GZ2000 OLED get you all excited? Let us know on Facebook or on Twitter @TrustedReviews