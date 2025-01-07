Panasonic Z95B OLED and W95B Mini LED TVs light up CES

Panasonic is looking to build on the success of its excellent 2024 tellies with new flagship OLED and Mini LED sets lighting up the show floor at CES 2025.

The display titan isn’t quite as popular as it once was, but judging by the improvements laid out within the Z95B OLED and W95B Mini LED sets, the company may be on track to recapture former glories and reel in the likes of Samsung and LG at the top of the pile.

Let’s delve in to the new offerings…

Panasonic Z95B OLED

The star of the show is the Z95B Series OLED television which promises major brightness improvements thanks to a Primary RGB Tandem Panel.

This tech offers a four-layer emission structure that Panasonic says will enhance light efficiency by 40% and result in better brightness, richer colours and more true-to-life images.

Panasonic is also throwing in a new and custom-built ThermalFlow cooling system inspired by race cars. The new airflow structure makes for more efficient heat dissipation, the company says, meaning you’ll get peak OLED performance more often.

Panasonic Z95B OLED TV 2025

Panasonic is also promising redesigned audio in the hopes of overcoming one of modern televisions’ remaining flaws. The company has redesigned and repositioned the speakers, which it says widens the soundstage, while there’s spatial audio processing for more immersive 360-degree sound. Dolby Atmos is supported too.

On the HDR side, Dolby Vision is supported up to a 144Hz refresh rate, while gamers will appreciate the support for AMD Freesync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync

The Z95B, which is a sequel to last year’s five-star rated Z95A, will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch configurations and each have Amazon’s Fire TV OS with Alexa built in. Price and availability to be confirmed.

Panasonic W95B Mini LED

Now, onto that Mini-LED we mentioned. The Panasonic W95B (main image) comes in four sizes from 55-85-inches and promises “next level picture quality”. That’s down to the Hybrid Tone Mapping technology that promises to boost the HDR performance with “deeper blacks, dazzling highlights, and vibrant, lifelike colours.” There’s increased backlighting zones (2.5x) compared to last year’s model and Dolby Vision HDR is on board too.

Just like the Z95B, this model runs on the Amazon Fire TV OS and both have a dedicated Prime Video Calibrated Mode thanks to a partnership between the two companies. The successor to the equally capable W95A from 2024 looks to boost the audio with 20W speakers.

It’s also gamer-friendly thanks to Freesync Premium support and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a dedicated Game Mode. Price and availability, once again, are to be confirmed.

We’re already looking forward to testing Panasonic’s new wares and going eyes-on at CES.