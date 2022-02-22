Panasonic unveils Lumix GH6 – here’s everything you need to know

Panasonic has announced the newest flagship in its Lumix GH Series mirrorless line, the Lumix GH6.

Panasonic initially confirmed the camera was on its way when it launched the Lumix GH5 Mark II last year. However, we’d heard little else about the camera from the brand until now.

The camera features a new 25.2-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, along with the new Venus Engine image processor to offer twice the processing power for high resolution images and higher bit-rate video.

The Lumix GH6 supports 12+ stops of wide dynamic range for V-Log recording – or more than 13 in the new Dynamic Range Boost mode – for clear and smooth HDR video. The camera is also the first in the Lumix GH Series Micro Four Thirds line-up to support both V-Log and V-Gamut for high dynamic range and more accurate colour reproduction.

The camera packs a high-precision 5-axis gyro sensor with 7.5 stops of compensation for image stabilisation when panning, tilting or simply when you don’t have a tripod on hand.

As far as video is concerned, the GH6 supports up to 5.7K/30p video capture, along with FHD recording at up to 300fps for 12.5x slow motion. Meanwhile, the built-in mic supports 2ch 48kHz 24-bit audio recording and an external mic can capture 2ch 96kHz 24-bit.

The camera also features a forced-cooling fan mechanism so you shouldn’t have to take too many breaks when recording.

Visually, the Lumix GH6 doesn’t stray far from the GH5 II and it packs a matching 3-inch tilting touchscreen with a 1840K-dot resolution. There’s also a 3680K-dot 0.76x OLED live viewfinder on the camera.

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 will be available from March, with prices starting at £1999.99 for the body or £2199.99 with a 12-60mm lens, making it around £500 more than the GH5 II sold for last year.