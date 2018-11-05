Panasonic 4K 2018 TVs now support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Panasonic releases voice control firmware update for its European 4K TVs.

Owners of Panasonic 4K TVs will now have access to a firmware update (available since October 30th), that implements Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility on the Japanese company’s 2018 range of smart 4K TVs.

The update enables owners to use voice control functionality to turn the TV on and off, change the channel as well as adjust the volume through a compatible smart speaker.

To facilitate the update, owners must ensure that the TV is connected to the internet. When opening any internet connected application, a pop-up window will appear with an invitation to update the set. Once done, the TV can then be set-up with a compatible speaker through the Google Home or Alexa app.

Two TVs that have received the update were the F952 and F802 OLED TVs and we gave both of them high praise. It’s been a year where Panasonic has arguably stepped up its performance in the realm of 4K TVs.

