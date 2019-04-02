Panasonic TV Sale: Enjoy Incredible 4K Visuals for Less Than £270

As part of eBay’s huge 20% off sale, you can pick up a Panasonic 4K TV from as little as £263.20, using the code PLENTY20.

To experience the full-whack of 4K visuals, you’d expect to pay well over £300 but until April 4th, you can save up to £75 on your order with eBay’s 20% off code. Panasonic’s 43 and 49-inch models currently offer the best value for money, going for just £263.20 and £304 respectively.

Given that there’s only a small amount of stock available for either set, the deal could be gone before you know it – so if you do fancy treating yourself to some 4K action at an affordable price, now’s the time to do it.

With Panasonic being one of the most recognisable tech brands on the market, it should come as no surprise that the company’s TVs also maintain a high level of quality. It’s also worth noting that both models are Smart TVs, so you’ll be able to connect directly to streaming services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer and 4 On Demand, right out of the gate.

While we have yet to review the TVs in question, one verified buyer of the Panasonic TX43FX550B wrote: “Excellent TV with a very clear picture and sound. Easy set up and very easy to use.”

If you’re after a true top of the line TV to complete your home cinema setup, you might be better off with one of the Sony or Samsung models that are also on offer via Crampton and Moore’s eBay store. But if you’re simply after an affordable 4K TV – maybe even one to fill that spare room that’s currently going unused – this is your best bet.

Just remember, with the remaining stock units for both TVs being so low, there’s no telling when the deal will end – so don’t get caught out.

