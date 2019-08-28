Panasonic is bringing portability to cinema-quality recording this September with its new full-frame SH1, 6K mirrorless snapper.

The S1H has quite the claim to fame as the world’s first full-frame camera capable of filming video at 6K at 24p with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The camera can also shoot 5.9K at 30p with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 10-bit 60p at 4K. Dubbed “the serious movie one” out of Panasonic’s S Series, the S1H is designed with proper movie makers in mind for stunning cinema-quality productions.

The Lumix S1H isn’t the first Panasonic camera to film in 6K. The S1H is the S Series sibling to Panasonic’s GH5 with the same high quality recording capabilities plus a stepped up 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor to the GH5’s Four Thirds sensor. Of course, a bigger sensor means a higher price tag but shooting full-frame comes with a good number of perks for the avid filmmaker.

The S1H can record in V-Log and V-Gamut supplying over 14+ stops of dynamic range and it can keep working for as long as you do. Panasonic’s heat dispersion technology keeps the processor cool for as long as you need it, leaving the camera with limitless recording time across all shooting modes.

Panasonic’s Dual Native ISO has undergone some nice improvements too. The Venus Engine processor allows the camera to take advantage of optimum signal processing for high sensitivity and minimal noise across a range of ISO settings. The Body Image Stabiliser helps you to cut down on shaky shots. Combined with the Optical Image Stabiliser in the S Series lenses, the camera can fight back against an impressive level of camera-shake, allowing you to get creative with 6.5-stops longer shutter speeds even without a tripod to balance on.

We heard about the new wave of lenses for the S Series back in June but the number of lenses coming for the S1H has actually shot up since then. More than 45 lenses from Panasonic, Leica and Sigma are now expected to join the list of compatible with the L-Mount system – with over ten being Panasonic’s own Lumix S/S Pro range – by the end of 2020.

The Panasonic Lumix S1H will be available from September 19 for £3,599.99.

