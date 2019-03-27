Panasonic Lumix GX80 Price Drop: Save a massive £270 on this Amazing Compact Camera

Through Panasonic’s official eBay storefront, you can pick up the incredible Lumix GX80 for the superbly low price of just £329.99.

The huge £270 discount only applies to the refurbished models of the GX80, but given that Panasonic itself has verified the cameras, you can expect each purchase to be in a like-new condition. Plus, you’ll get a year’s warranty with Panasonic for peace of mind.

It’s no secret around here that we’re big fans of Panasonic’s Lumix range of cameras, and the GX80 is no different. One part compact camera, another part a brilliant entry point into the world of 4K filming (at 30fps no less), the GX80 packs a punch.

While the camera’s LCD monitor doesn’t flip 180 degrees like the less powerful GX800, it does add an electronic viewfinder for more precise shooting, alongside in-built stabilisation that’ll give your movies a far more professional look.

As one of the best compact cameras on the market, we gave the GX80 a highly recommended 9/10 rating. In her review for the camera, Amy Davies concluded: “Image quality is fantastic, especially when it comes down to detail thanks to the removal of the optical low-pass filter. JPEG images are bright and punchy, while low-light shooting is impressive, too.”

At such a low price, this GX80 deal is a fantastic opportunity for any amateur smartphone photographers who are looking to pick up their first proper camera. Similarly, any pros out there who simply want a small, competent kit that they can use for a quick bit of 4K filming, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better option than this.

Offers from Panasonic’s eBay store have a terrible habit of selling out at a moment’s notice, so if you do want to add the GX80 to your collection then I recommend jump on the deal as soon as possible.

