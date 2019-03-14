The Panasonic GX800 Compact System Camera is back down to its lowest ever price

One of our favourite compact system cameras is back down to its Black Friday-matching lowest-ever price.

If you’re looking to make a serious photography upgrade, then compact system cameras (CSC) should be top of your list. Of this category of cameras, the Panasonic GX800 is one of our all-time favourites. So now that it’s back down to its lowest-ever price, now’s the time to snap one up.

If your smartphone isn’t meeting your photographic needs, but you don’t want to be lugging around a heavy DSLR, the GX800 is the perfect compromise. So much so that we gave it 9/10 in our review.

One of the biggest selling points is that it uses the Four-Thirds sensor and is compatible with a massive range of lenses if you want to bolster the included 12-32mm F/3.5-5.6 lens. This kit lens is a great place to start with a versatile focal range that’s especially great for travel photographers.

In our review we considered the GX800 a great introduction for beginner photographers looking to make the step up: “It’s clear from the design and layout of the camera that Panasonic is aiming this at a beginner audience. As such, there’s not an overwhelming array of controls to choose from, which is good news for keeping it simple.”

The GX800 is also a great way to supercharge your selfies thanks to its articulating touchscreen: “The screen is touch-sensitive, and tilts to allow you to face it forward for selfies and the like. The flip goes to the top of the camera, meaning that you’re OK to place the camera on a table or a tripod and take your selfies – particularly useful for group shots.”

Our review concluded: “A cute little CSC which has a good range of features in an almost pocket-friendly package. It’s easy to use, takes great snaps and there’s room to grow with it if you find yourself wanting even more.”

At just £219, matching its low-low Black Friday price, now’s a great time to upgrade your photography on the cheap.

