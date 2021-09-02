Panasonic adds the affordable JX600 to its 4K TV line-up

Panasonic has announced the addition of the new JX600 series to its 2021 TV line-up.

We had been expecting Panasonic to roll out its more affordable models later in year after bringing out its big guns earlier in 2021, and first up off the assembly line is the JX600 LED TV.

Replacing the HX600 from 2020, the new JX600 is available in two sizes (50- and 43-inch), and aims to appeal to film fans, TV watchers and gamers.

The picture is powered by Panasonic’s 4K Colour Engine, with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision – the latter included for more “vivid colours” as well as better contrast and brightness levels with compatible 4K discs and streaming services. With Dolby Vision, colour and brightness levels are changed dynamically for a more accurate and refined picture.

There are smarts in the form of ‘Hey Google’ or Alexa for control of the TV through a connected voice assistant-enabled device. There’s plenty of apps to sample with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Twitch featuring. Disney+ doesn’t appear to be on the list though, nor is the Apple TV app as far as we can determine.

The rear of the 50-inch model slightly differs from the 43-inch model

For gamers there’s a bespoke Game Mode to reduce input lag for a faster gaming experience. However, there’s none of the more advanced features such as VRR needed for PS5 and Xbox Series X in case that’s of interest.

The JX600 is capable of decoding Dolby Atmos tracks for better clarity and depth. Connectivity amounts to the usual inputs with 3x HDMI, USB, Ethernet and Digital Audio output among the selection.

The Panasonic JX600 is available to purchase from October 2021 in Dark Titanium and Silver finishes, with the TX-50JX600B priced at 549.99 and TX-43JX600B priced at £449.99. Let’s hope it matches and surpasses what we saw from HX600, a TV we thought put in a very solid performance for the asking price.