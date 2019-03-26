Huawei is holding a press event in Paris this afternoon, where it’s set to launch the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know to live stream today’s Android action, including the kick-off time.

Further down the page we’ve got a mini roundup of everything to expect from this afternoon’s launch.

Read more: Best Android phones

P30 Launch − Start time and live stream

Huawei’s P30 launch event kicks off at 2pm CET, which is 1pm GMT. That means you can tune in, guilt-free, during your lunch break (or, you know, you could slyly fire up the live stream when the boss pops out).

But where can you watch the P30 duo break cover? Right here, it turns out. Huawei is live streaming the event on YouTube, and we’ve embedded the video above. Just hit the Play button.

Read more: Best smartphone

P30 Launch − Everything we’re expecting

The Huawei P20 Pro − the Trusted Reviews Phone of the Year 2018 − and the P20 were two of our favourite smartphones of last year, so we’re expecting big things from their successors.

The biggest leaks we’ve seen surround major updates to the camera, with the P30 Pro expected to feature four rear sensors, and the P30 looking likely to use a triple lens setup.

Read more: Best smartwatch

Huawei has also teased a set of earphones called Huawei Freelace − a potential AirPods 2 competitor − and new versions of the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch.

The original scored 3.5/5 in our review, and the word on the street is that it’s set to be succeeded by the Huawei Watch GT Active and the Huawei Watch GT Elegant.

So, it looks like smartphones, earphones and smartwatches are on today’s agenda. What are you most looking forward to at Huawei’s event? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.