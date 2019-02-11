Huawei P30 and P30 Pro designs revealed via phone case renders

Officially, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are fictional handsets. Unofficially, they’re just around the corner – and if you needed more proof than the fact that the P20 followed the P10, then a number of case manufacturers seem to have let the cat out of the bag early.

Yes, you can browse cases for a phone that doesn’t actually exist yet. And while the P30 range is expected to be officially unveiled at an event in Paris next month, we now have a pretty good idea of what to expect of them, looks-wise.

Related: Best Android phones

Mobilefun has a whole range of cases for both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, but the clearer pictures come courtesy of Spigen.

The most obvious feature is in the camera array on both devices. While the P30 has three lenses on display, like last year’s P20 Pro, the P30 Pro seems to pack a four-camera array. What this extra lens will be for is a mystery at the moment, though it’s worth remembering that the P20 Pro had a dedicated monochrome lens that was then dropped for the Mate 20 Pro.

Maybe this is it returning, alongside the ultra-wide lens introduced with the Mate 20 Pro?

But that’s all speculation, of course. What isn’t is that the P30 ditches the physical fingerprint reader, presumably in favour of the in-screen version debuted on the Mate 20 Pro. The notch is still present, but has been replaced with a small, round version. This makes it look closer to the giant Mate 20 X, rather than the Pro, which still had a blacked out rectangular area to house the front-facing cameras.

Related: Best smartphone

While we’re not expecting a reveal at MWC 2019, we shouldn’t have too long to wait. A press release from Huawei Poland all but confirmed this, stating that the company would unveil the P30 at the end of March at an event in Paris.

Are you holding out for the Huawei P30 Pro? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.