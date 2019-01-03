OnePlus 6 update brings camera improvements and lots more

OnePlus has started rolling out software updates to some of its older smartphones, comprising camera improvements, an audio tuner for Bluetooth headphones, and a raft of bug fixes.

Since December 29, OnePlus 6 users have been able to update to OxygenOS 9.0.3 (via GSMArena).

The update brings a multitude of enhancements, including the following:

Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity

Improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity

Updated Android security patch to December 2018

General bug fixes and improvements

Improved Nightscape camera performance

Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones

Updated APNs (Access Point Name) for better connectivity

Since January 1 meanwhile, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have been able to update to OxygenOS 9.0.1, which brings the following changes:

Optimised sRGB display mode

Optimised Reading mode

Fixed issue with 4G VoLTE toggle missing

Fixed random reboots when Screen Casting

If you’re yet to receive the updates, fear not and sit tight.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental,” OnePlus says. “The OTA will reach a small percentage of users [on launch day], and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.”

The company is also asking customers for feedback, which you can post here.

“Your feedback is appreciated. We may not always be able to respond to every comment in the forums, but please be assured that we take your comments and feedback seriously,” the company adds.

