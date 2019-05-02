OnePlus has released a new beta version of Oxygen OS – its Android skin – and along with a brand-new interface, it aims to solve problems with instant messaging, file management and overheating.

Read on for everything you need to know about it, including what’s new and which phones are compatible.

Read more: Best smartphone

XDA Developers has published the full changelog for this new beta software release, which includes:

System

Display overheating device warning

New UI for system update

Quick reply in landscape

Supported more IM APPs for Quick Reply in landscape

Apps don’t get paused when using quick reply in landscape

Community

Optimised search experience by adding search field, and grouping search results in different categories

Redesigned social page UI

Optimised log recording in bug report section

File Manager (only for OnePlus 6/6T)

Added the Intelligent cleanup feature

Oxygen OS is well known for having an efficient, stripped-down feel similar to stock Android, and so these minimalist touches aren’t a surprise. Below are images of the new interface before and after the update:

The new UI does look cleaner and the tweaks to performance should be improvements provided they work as intended.

With all the rumours flying around about the OnePlus 7, it’s good to know that OnePlus hasn’t forgotten about its existing customers. The new iteration of Oxygen OS is available in beta form to users of the following handsets:

To download the new Oxygen OS beta you have to be a member of OnePlus’ Open Beta Program. Membership allows you to try out the latest operating system releases before other customers and you can give your feedback to the developers (via the OnePlus Community app) so they can fix any blips before working it into the official new software.

What features of the new Oxygen OS beta are you most excited about? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews.