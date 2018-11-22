Overwatch’s Legendary Edition is just £19.99 for Xbox, PC and PS4

Join the fight, with the Overwatch Legacy Edition now on sale for less than £20 for PS4, PC and Xbox One via Amazon this Black Friday.

Overwatch is the shooter of this generation – i’m sorry, but it’s true. If you’re a gamer or looking to pick up a console for a friend or family member during the Black Friday or Christmas period, you should be picking Overwatch up.

Overwatch Legendary Edition (All Platforms) The Overwatch Legendary Edition, with the core game and a variety of bonus skins

From our review Jordan King says: “After hundreds of hours of play, it still offers up moments of absolutely joy. It’s accessible enough so that a group of friends of differing experience levels can enjoy a match.” slapping it with a score of 4.5 stars. “Although, this ease of access doesn’t stop its staggering cast of heroes from possessing enough nuance that you’re always learning something new. Thanks to Blizzard’s addition of new heroes, this isn’t something I see coming to an end anytime soon.”

Better, Blizzard has spent the time since the game’s 2016 launch adding free maps, heroes and other content into the game, meaning there’s never been a better time to get involved with the competitive shooter.

Parents worried about violence shouldn’t panic, either. Sure, people are shooting and exploding everyone else but the actual violence is toned down, with no blood and a variety of adorable characters.

At this price, Overwatch is a no brainer. It’s a great shooter with a huge player-base that’s well supported by the developers. If you fancy grabbing a console to play it on, there’s a few great Black Friday console bundles we’ve dug up the best of those, too.

